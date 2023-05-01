Martin Truex Jr. takes the checkered flag in Wurth 400 at Dover, first win since 2021

Martin Truex Jr. is back in victory lane where he belongs! For the first time since Richmond in the fall of 2021, Truex is a winner. The NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway wasn’t always easy. However, the No. 19 team held on and pulled off the win.

Holding off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. followed up his brother’s win in the Xfinity Series with a win of his own. It is Martin Monday and a Truex Weekend.

54 race winless streak is OVER!

MONDAY MTJ. Retweet to congratulate Martin Truex Jr. on his WIN at Dover! pic.twitter.com/WzqnT3EAgP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

Just when you thought some drivers were going to take off and leave the field behind, the Monster Mile flipped things around. As soon as tires were damaged, cars slid back. Martin Truex Jr. just so happened to have the right combination of speed and tire strength to get to the end.

Things did get heated between Truex Jr. and his crew chief James Small. Just a little heat of the moment shouting between friends and coworkers, that’s all.

Martin Truex Jr. survives the Monster Mile

This race was all about not just tire strategy but also the sun. We saw drivers with fast cars absolutely fade away to the middle of the pack as soon as they had a tire go down on them. Drivers corded tires and had issues with finding long-run speed when the sun came out.

While it was the William Byron and Ross Chastain show for most of the day, Martin Truex Jr. had a thing or two to say about it in the final stage. The veteran saw his brother win the Xfinity Series race and seemed inspired.

At his home track, Truex Jr. made his team and fans proud. With just a two-tire change to get him to the front of the restart, the 2017 Cup Series champion made it work.

Joey Logano lost it with less than a couple dozen laps to go. It caused some issues and Truex Jr. would have to fight off his teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell as well as others. However, they couldn’t take the lead from their teammate.

A huge relief for Martin Truex Jr. and his team. Busch Light Clash, win. Dover, win. Now, let’s see what Truex does with a lot less pressure on his shoulders.