Martin Truex Jr. Wins Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

After a long night of racing, Martin Truex Jr. takes home the win at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The 2023 NASCAR season starts with a W. The No. 19 Toyota Camry didn’t get a single win last season. Now, he’s got the season-opening exhibition trophy coming home with him.

It was amazing how Martin Truex Jr. just stuck to the front-pack all night. 150 laps on a quarter-mile track aren’t close to how long a NASCAR race usually is, but it still took more than two hours.

There were a ton of wrecks in this one. Bumping and rubbing and a lot of tough racing. It’s not a points race, but you can tell this means a lot to Truex Jr. This is his first win at the Clash and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver looks ready for a great season.

This race was back and forth throughout the night. It had a number of leaders and no one was safe from being bumped and moved out of the way. Those walls come up on you fast on this little track.

The second year of the Clash at the Coliseum went well. I think it was better as an entire product than last season and it was fun to watch for the most part. However, there are still some things to work out in production. Those last 70 laps or so took a long time.

Through all the wrecks and spins and unfortunate moments on the track, Martin Truex Jr. kept his car moving forward. It didn’t hurt that his Toyota was the fastest car of the night. Enjoy the Busch Light, Martin!

Get him that Busch Light, too! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/qgsT7ctf80 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 6, 2023

Martin Truex Jr. Avoids Trouble to Win The Clash

Looking at the heats and the main event on Sunday, one thing was clear, it was going to be physical. Chase Elliott had to battle to get to the main event. Drivers were not afraid to bump and run another driver for a spot in the final.

Even as Martin Truex Jr. avoided contact, other drivers embraced it. Although, Truex isn’t as slick as he thinks. He gave Bubba Wallace a nudge that just happened to take out Denny Hamlin in the process. Wallace will have to apologize to the bossman for that one.

Look, the race wasn’t great. It’s no comparison to the real thing, even other short tracks. That’s just plain to see. However, if you take it for what it is, an event and a celebration of NASCAR, it’s pretty damn fun.

If you wanted to see some good racing and you didn’t watch the heats, then it might have been underwhelming. Don’t worry, though. The Daytona 500 is just two weeks away. There will be plenty of “real” racing going on then.