Martinsville Speedway Still Serving Up Delicious, Cheap Hot Dogs ‘All The Way’

You can keep your Master’s Tournament menu. Pimento cheese, egg salad, and other dainty treats. The real spring sports delicacy is the iconic red hot dog from Martinsville. For more than 50 years, Martinsville has been serving up delicious dogs plain, “all the way,” or somewhere in between for hungry NASCAR fans. And they’re still about the cheapest concession item you can find anywhere.

Martinsville is known for a lot of things. It is known as the Paperclip. Most recently it has become known for the “Hail Melon” courtesy of Ross Chastain last fall. But above all else, it is known for the Martinsville hot dog.

In a sport that bathes in tradition, The Hot Dog Stand at Martinsville might be one of its most proud. Inside it looks like your regular high school football stadium concession. Bubbling crock pots of chili, soft and warm buns, toasted to perfection. And you can get them for $2. All the way or just plain.

If you feel particularly hungry, they’ve got bags of four and bags of six for $7 and $11 each. That’s value you can’t hardly find anywhere else. And it looks so good.

Hey, we're running to the concession stand. What do you guys want on your @MartinsvilleSwy hotdogs? pic.twitter.com/z1741DoIHo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 16, 2023

For those of us that have to watch the race from home, we are just out of luck. Those Martinsville hot dogs are for the lucky few that are able to get to the track this weekend. Even if there is a chance of rain tonight, there will always be hot dogs to eat away the pain of waiting through a weather delay.

Martinsville Has Hot Dogs and Hotter Racing

Now that we’ve gotten the important topic of the Martinsville hot dog out of the way, let’s talk about the race. Chase Elliott is back. But, he didn’t look great in qualifying. He hit the wall coming out of turn two on his second qualifying lap and it just didn’t work out.

Ryan Preece and the Stewart-Haas Racing boys were speeding around during qualifying. Preece earned his first career pole award at the Cup Series level. Let’s not forget that he has some beef that is, unsettled? I’m not quite sure where it sits. But it will be interesting to see the 41 drive near Kyle Larson this weekend.

Also of note in Martinsville, the 23XI Racing team. Both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace looked great in short and long runs in practice and qualifying. They weren’t able to get the top spots in the final round. However, they are positioned to have big races this afternoon.

We are close to another Martinsville race kicking off. If the rain holds off, it should be 400 laps of fun and intense short-track racing. Let’s see who adds a Grandfather Clock to their living room after this race.