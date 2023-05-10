Matt Kenseth named to NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list

Matt Kenseth took his place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January, inducted alongside Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine.

The pride of Cambridge, Wisconsin, can add another accolade to his resumé, as Kenseth was named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list Wednesday.

The pride of Cambridge, Wisconsin, receives this incredible honor! @mattkenseth, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is named to the #NASCAR75 Greatest Drivers list! pic.twitter.com/zTJ1m3rsJZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 10, 2023

Kenseth, 51, is a 39-time winner in the Cup Series and 2003 champion. Despite winning just one race, Kenseth led the points standings for the final 32 weeks of the season. Kenseth was as consistent as they came during his run on top through the 2000s, finishing in the top-10 of the final points standings in 13-of-16 seasons from 2003-17. Kenseth narrowly missed out on championships in 2006 and ’13, finishing second each season.

