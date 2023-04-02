Medical Update Released On NASCAR Driver Following Terrifying Wreck At Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans held their breath after a horrific crash during Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series involving driver Dean Thompson took place at Texas Motor Speedway.

After getting into the wall exiting the corner, Thompson got turned and brought out a caution. Others avoided contact by moving up or down the track based on information from their spotter. However, as drivers dipped into the grass and dust clouded the view, Matt Mills and the No. 20 truck connected with the sideways No. 5.

Check out the footage from the scary wreck that took place during Saturday’s race below:

Here’s what happened in this wreck. Really really terrible accident. Hoping for the best for Dean Thompson too #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/3nSSZ2hH2A — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) April 1, 2023

The result was a scary vision of scattering debris and a second collision, as two more trucks who had moved up the track slid into Thompson while spinning.

The NASCAR safety crew quickly responded to the scene and loaded Thompson into an ambulance on a backboard. Both drivers could not finish the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Texas.

Now, TRICON Garage — Thompson’s team — has provided an update on his condition, stating that he’s been “evaluated and released from the hospital,” but he’ll need some “further evaluation” back in Charlotte before returning to the car.

“Dean Thompson has been evaluated and released from the hospital,” wrote TRICON Garage. “He will undergo further evaluation upon returning to Charlotte, NC. And will need clearance from NASCAR’s medical professionals to race at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

More on Dean Thompson, Scary Crash at Texas Motor Speedway

Thankfully, it seems Dean Thompson avoided major injuries, at least in the short-term, and will be alright. Getting back into the car is a different story, but he’s a warrior. We’re willing to bet he’ll be back at the track sooner than later.

Following the horrific accident. Carson Hocevar went on to take the checkered flag in the No. 42 Chevrolet. It gave him his first win of the season and helped lock up a playoff spot as a regular-season winner.

After an ambulance ride, Dean Thompson was scheduled to undergo medical scans in order to help determine the extent of his injuries. The driver appeared in good spirits when he reached out to fans.

After explaining that he had been attempting a social media cleanse over the past month, Thompson explained why he felt the need to get back on tonight.

“Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol,” Thompson posted. “Just to update y’all I’m doing good. Just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!

“Also thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Especially the infield care center nurses and staff. Truly blessed to be able to do what I do.”

While finishing the race was the least of anyone’s concerns in the moments after the crash, it remains a DNF in the record books. However, Thompson was still able to pick up 21 points despite finishing 28th on the day.

He currently sits 27th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings. He hopes to receive a clean bill of health soon in order to continue racking up points for a potential playoff run.

Outsider’s James Fletcher contributed to this article.