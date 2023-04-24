When you’re a fan and see a wreck, it can be fun and exciting. When you’re an owner like Michael Jordan, it’s almost unbearable to see. The GOAT was at Talladega for the big race. He was also there to see Bubba Wallace lose control of the lead and wreck into the field.

One bloc, fine. Two blocks, sure. But three? That was one too many. Bubba Wallace should have relinquished the lead and then tried to come back on the white flag lap. Then again, if you think that is your one shot at staying in the lead, then you have to take it, right?

When Blaney got into Wallace and the 23 was sent around, Michael Jordan was not happy. It was a bad beat for the 23XI Racing team as a whole.

Heartbreak watching the finish in the No. 23 box. pic.twitter.com/x9fCasBnpk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 23, 2023

Jordan has now shown up to two races in a row. His Airness was in town for Martinsville last week and made his way to Talladega for this weekend. His team didn’t perform as strongly as he had hoped, but Wallace had a chance at winning. Time to pick up the pieces, focus on the good stuff like the laps led, and move on to the next one.

You have the lead at Talladega, you are on the gree-white-checkered restart in overtime – that means taking risks and driving hard. Too many blocks on the 12 and Bubba Wallace found himself wrecked in 28th place.

Bubba Wallace Takes All the Blame

Both Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace were sniffing the Talladega win. This is a track they both love and race well on. In fact, they looked like two of the best cars all day when they were able to get to the front.

What is a real shame is that we saw a lot of great three-wide racing, at least more than expected. These drivers were willing to make something happen and work on a third lane. At times, it caused the second lane to shift and recover.

Bubba Wallace just got too dang close to Blaney on that last block and being on the turn, there was no way to recover.

“Close, close block and just sent us around. Not the 12’s fault,” Wallace said. “I honestly thought that he would leave me high and dry coming back around. … I caused that one. I thought it would play out a little different. … Not the 12’s fault at all.”

The next two weeks are Dover and Kansas. Two tracks that give Wallace another chance at success.