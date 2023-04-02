A week after Tyler Reddick won his first race for Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing, the GOAT is at Richmond Raceway to watch his cars in action. Bubba Wallace and Reddick will be looking to put on a show for the boss in Virginia.

Richmond Raceway is a great track to choose if you’re going to watch a NASCAR race. That shows that Michael Jordan knows good racing and good race tracks. His team is fresh off a win last week, but his other car has struggled in the last two weeks.

Bubba was very harsh on himself last week after wrecking out of the race early for the third time this season, the second week in a row. Maybe MJ is in town to help raise his confidence and give him a little bit of positive pressure.

Check out Jordan hanging out prerace.

Michael Jordan and his influence on NASCAR has only just begun. He has a lot to give to this sport alongside Denny Hamlin. As this team grows and gains momentum, it will lead to further success.

Richmond Raceway has been really kind to Toyota in the last 10 years or so. We will see how far that goes for the 23XI Racing team. One thing is for sure, Bubba Wallace needs a solid race.

Michael Jordan at Richmond, Can Bubba Wallace Turn Things Around?

With his boss in town for the race, Bubba Wallace is really going to want to have a good race He’s starting pretty far back today since there was no qualifying session. He was upset last week at COTA and made a comment about needing to be replaced. While it was said in a moment of frustration, it still didn’t sound good.

Wallace has a long way to go if he wants to have a top-10 or top-5 finish. However, he has improved on these short tracks in the last year or so. He isn’t perfect, by any means. Still, there was a trend towards the end of last season that showed his improvement was real.

Michael Jordan is going to be in the crowd. This is the time to perform. When you have the ultimate champion in attendance and he’s your boss, it is time to step up and put on a show.

Keep the car on the track for all 400 miles, and you’re bound to have a solid finish. For Wallace, that’s the first step.