This weekend in Fontana, California is going to be a lot of fun. Michael Rooker, AKA Rowdy Burns from Days of Thunder will be Grand Marshal. The Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway is just days away and Rooker is set to be there for all of the NASCAR fun.

Ever since Michael Rooker portrayed Rowdy in what is the quintessential NASCAR movie, fans have loved him. It helps that he’s gone on to become one of the most recognizable action stars that we’ve seen in the last two decades. Including a run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In case you hadn't heard…Michael Rooker will be our Grand Marshal for the #PalaCasino400!



It'll be a "rowdy" final command! pic.twitter.com/fv6pUNdola — Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 21, 2023

“I am grateful for the chance to give the command for this historic event,” Rooker said in a statement. “As someone who was raised in NASCAR country, I’ve always appreciated fans asking about my portrayal of Rowdy Burns in ‘Days of Thunder’. As I return to another NASCAR race, I can unequivocally say that I agree with Robert Duvall’s character Harry Hogge who said, ‘rubbin, son, is racin’.'”

Rooker has never forgotten NASCAR. While he was just a fictional character, his connection to the sport is real. That’s why he’s going to be in Fontana and ready to give the command to start engines.

Michael Rooker Has Done This Before

Just in case anyone thinks that Michael Rooker is going to have a hard time here, it’s not his first race. Like he said, he’s been doing this NASCAR thing for a while and that includes being Grand Marshal. So, the Pala Casino 400 won’t be no sweat.

Rooker has been invited back as a special guest. He was at the Busch Light Clash in L.A. earlier this month, too.

Back in 2018, Michael Rooker was in the pace car to start the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The Alabama native even served as Grand Marshal for the All-Star race in 2010. That was part of the 20th anniversary of Days of Thunder.

While all of these Hollywood studios are doing sequels and remakes 20-30 years after the fact, can we get another Days of Thunder? Tom Cruise already did the sequel to Top Gun. Let’s put him in a Next Gen car and let him do his movie magic!