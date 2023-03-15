Mike Joy Responds to Critics After Calling Out NASCAR Fans During Broadcast at Phoenix

Mike Joy isn’t afraid to write back to critics of FOX’s NASCAR broadcast.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the longtime voice of the sport. While Joy has been impeccable, let’s just say FOX has not. Commercials, cartoon graphics and other glaring issues have come to light over the first four weeks of the campaign.

But Joy hasn’t shied away. Check out his tweets to a couple of doubters filled with vigor, which he handled eloquently.

Thanks for being concise.

I value the opinions expressed here, and I don’t block anyone.

As a race fan, I share many of your concerns. As a broadcast professional, I know why some things cant easily change.

Hope you enjoy the race as much as we enjoy bringing it to you. https://t.co/tZuERsLpBi — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) March 13, 2023

Thanks Mark

This was not an indictment of any who criticize and suggest improvement. A sense of humor helps.

We try hard to televise all the green flag laps we can within our format, but I'm going to leave further discussion of economics and the business of Sports TV to others. https://t.co/f4TTFFhD1J — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) March 14, 2023

While some have raised actually complaints, telling Joy simply “You suck” isn’t just rude, but perhaps the most wrong you can be about something in NASCAR. Kudos to Joy for handling it with his usual class.

Moreover, the response from Joy comes after he called out NASCAR fans for their complaints live on air as well, saying, “For all the keyboard warriors I’m going to do this in words of one syllable. The last green flag full screen break of this race comes right now.”

Evidently, even Joy is at a point where he’s ready, willing and able to give it back to the rowdiest members of the NASCAR fanbase.

Whether FOX’s broadcasting of NASCAR improves remains to be seen, but Mike Joy will continue to be the stalwart of the channel’s coverage. Just try to imagine how much worse it would be without him in the booth.

William Byron Wins United Rentals Work United 500 For Second Straight NASCAR Victory

How about this folks? The 24 just won back-to-back NASCAR Cup races for the first time in years thanks to William Byron’s efforts at Phoenix. Byron takes the checkered flag in the United Rentals Work United 500 in overtime!

This race was once again dominated by Hendrick Motorsports. Kevin Harvick tried to make it interesting, but the final cautions made sure that this was the William Byron and Kyle Larson show.

Byron comes out on top just like he did last week in Las Vegas.

William Byron was hit hard by cautions, then they came in his favor. He lost the lead thanks to the quick team of Larson on a caution caused by Harrison Burton.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson’s pit crew got him out fast and in the front. Things were back to how they were for most of the race. Those two Hendrick Motorsports cars were in the front and threatening to win the race in dominant fashion.

Then we got another caution as AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, and Noah Gragson got into one another and into the wall. Overtime. That’s when William Byron made his move.

Outsider’s Jonathon Howard contributed to this article.