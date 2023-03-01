Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will give the starting command for this Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas native and two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper to give the command to start engines Sunday at Las Vegas. @NASCARONFOX @MLBONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 28, 2023

Harper, the 12-year MLB veteran and two-time National League MVP, is a Las Vegas native. He said Tuesday he’s looking forward to being in attendance for the third NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.

“I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for quite some time now. So being asked to give the command, especially at my hometown track, just checks off another box on my to-do list as a fan,” Harper said, via Speedway Digest. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this awesome event.”

Harper, 30, joins a long list of celebrities/athletes to say “the most famous words in motorsports,” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser and Derek Carr among others have delivered the line, “drivers, start your engines.”

Green flag will wave for the Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Bryce Harper Making Progress Towards Recovery After Offseason Surgery

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last Thursday that Harper will report to Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida, on March 8 or 9. Harper is recovering from right elbow surgery in November after leading the Phillies to the World Series. The Phillies were defeated by the Houston Astros in six games.

Philadelphia said at the time Harper was in play to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break and be back in right field by season’s end.

“He’s doing great from the recovery perspective,” Dombrowski said, via ESPN. “In his progress, doctors are happy where he is.”

Harper hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 99 games in 2022. He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.