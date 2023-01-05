Monster Energy to Sponsor Ty Gibbs For 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

Despite his move to the NASCAR Cup Series this year, Monster Energy is going to sponsor Ty Gibbs just as they have in the past. This seems like a relationship that runs deep. After all of the success in the Xfinity Series, Monster expects big things out of Gibbs.

Ty Gibbs won the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship with Monster Energy supporting him. It helps that Kurt Busch will not be racing full-time this season. So, that gives the sponsor room to make adjustments to their lineup.

In all reality, this sponsorship might have happened even if Busch was still in the Cup Series. Gibbs has a knack for getting that black and green can into almost every picture ever taken of him. He’s a good return on investment, basically.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal had the news. Executive Mitch Covington was the source, a pretty good one in this situation I’d say.

🔲 He declined to give specifics, citing a forthcoming announcement, but the brand will have a fair number of primaries with JGR. pic.twitter.com/ZVOAgU2hNU — Adam Stern (@A_S12) January 4, 2023

With Joe Gibbs Racing, there is a lot that Ty Gibbs can do in the Cup Series. He raced in place of Kurt Busch multiple times last season. However, he retained his rookie status. He isn’t the only one making the move from the Xfinity Series, either.

In fact, Gibbs will be back to racing one of his biggest rivals in the 2023 season.

Ty Gibbs vs. Noah Gragson in 2023 Cup Series

The 2023 Cup Series is going to be really exciting when it comes to Rookie of the Year. Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson are set to go head-to-head just as they have in the Xfinity Series. Gragson is making the move to Petty GMS. You better believe he’ll be gunning for wins.

Both of these drivers have a chance to not just win as rookies, but possibly win multiple times this season. They definitely don’t like one another. That’s why this is likely the best rivalry heading into the season and it will remain the best rivalry throughout the season.

We will have to wait and see if Ty Gibbs takes on another sponsor or two. The “strong capacity” statement leads me to believe that they will be doing most if not all of the lifting like they have in the past for Gibbs.

So, who do you got in your early predictions? Ty Gibbs or Noah Gragson?