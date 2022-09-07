NASCAR: 23XI Racing Reveals New Bubba Wallace Paint Scheme Ahead of Hollywood Casino 400 on 9/11

We are just days away from the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 and Bubba Wallace has a new paint scheme ahead of the 9/11 race weekend. It will be the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. 23XI is teaming up with one of its sponsors to bring a special Red, White, and Blue paint scheme to the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

Last year, NASCAR was at Richmond for the 9/11 weekend and put together a lot of great tributes via paint schemes and other events planned around the weekend. It will be Kansas this year that will surely host similar honorifics. Bubba Wallace and his team will be sporting their own tribute.

Check out the announcement the team made on Twitter.

“Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.” – Barack Obama



Thank you, @rootinsurance, for paying tribute at @kansasspeedway this weekend! #NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qUI8jsAnod — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) September 7, 2022

It looks like the No. 45 and Bubba Wallace are going to be looking and feeling patriotic on Sunday. That’s a great-looking car and a great partnership to make it happen.

Of course, there are other special schemes that will be shown off this weekend. We know that there will be similar Red, White, and Blue schemes from Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Perhaps there will be even more than that. We’ll get a better look at the schemes as the week goes on.

Bubba Wallace in the 45?

Now, it is still strange to see, but yes Bubba Wallace is in the No. 45 car for at least the rest of the season. The move was made when it was revealed that Kurt Busch wouldn’t be able to compete in the Cup Series championship. No, Bubba isn’t in the driver’s playoffs. He can’t win the Bill France Cup. However, he can compete in the Owner’s Championship for 23XI and try to deliver a title to Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Darlington was the first race Bubba had in the 45 and it went well. He probably wished he could have finished better and raced for the win on the final restart, but it wasn’t meant to be. A P9 finish will do just fine for the Toyota driver.

NASCAR Heads to Kansas

We are in for another great weekend of racing as the Cup Series Playoffs head to Kansas. It will be a full weekend as both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series join the action in the Sunflower State. Fans can just sit back and relax and take in all of the postseason racing. It should be a fun event. Especially with the new rule changes that NASCAR implemented.

The racing at Darlington was heated. We saw some end-of-race strategy at play when it was just Stage 2. These drivers are trying to earn as many points as they can with each stage and each race. The battle for the Bill France Cup continues. Who will be officially crowned during Champions Week in Nashville?