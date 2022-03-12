NASCAR Adds Jennerstown Speedway to Its Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series

A race track almost as old as stock car racing itself, the historic Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania is steeped in NASCAR history. After its opening day in 1929, Jennerstown hosted countless races and some of the nation’s largest late model events. In 2008, however, Jennerstown Speedway closed its doors, seemingly forever.

For six years, the track sat dormant, vacant of the sights and sounds of speeding stock cars and screaming fans. And after a failed reopening in 2014, it seemed all hope was lost. The legendary track would never be returned to its former glory.

But then, as luck would have it, a group of local businessmen decided to take a chance on the old race track, and in 2015, the Jennerstown Speedway roared back to life. The Speedway changed hands in 2019, and the new owners kicked it up a notch, bringing in record crowds and car counts in addition to making major improvements to the facility.

Only 60 days until Opening Night! Race teams are hard at work getting their machines ready.



Go to https://t.co/bCQt7xefAf for tickets and more information! pic.twitter.com/4rqHS4i3Kj — Jennerstown Speedway Complex LLC (@jtownspeedway) March 8, 2022

Bill Hribar, general manager of Jennerstown Speedway, weighed in on the magic of the track. “The Speedway is our field of dreams,” says Hribar. “The key to our success is consistency. Drivers and fans both know we put the best interest of the racers and fans in mind when making all decisions.”

“These decisions have allowed our program to grow from just 10 late models in 2015 to a record 34 late models taking points in the 2021 season. The weekly crowd can exceed 5,000 fans of all ages cheering for their favorite drivers. It’s the place to be on Saturday nights.”

The Jennerstown Speedway Takes Its Place Beneath the NASCAR Banner

Jennerstown Speedway hasn’t been under the NASCAR banner since 2006, when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour rolled through the then-dilapidated race track. Now, sixteen years later, NASCAR is finally welcoming the historic half-mile track back into the fold. Beginning May 7, 2022, Jennerstown Speedway will welcome NASCAR fans through its gates for the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for our fans and drivers to showcase the Jennerstown success to the entire country,” Hribar said. “Additionally, we felt the timing was right to bring Jennerstown back to its NASCAR roots, opening up marketing opportunities for both the track and drivers as well as allow the drivers to compete back on the national level.”

NASCAR managing director, Brandon Igdalsky, gave his thoughts on the new era as well. “We’re looking forward to welcoming Jennerstown Speedway back to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series family of tracks. Jennerstown has such a storied history with NASCAR. It’s going to be a great venue for showcasing talented drivers on a weekly basis to the local fans who mean so much to the sport.”