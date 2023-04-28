NASCAR adjusts Wurth 400 start time at Dover Motor Speedway due to rainy weather

With the weather forecast promising to rain for most of the weekend, NASCAR has already moved the start of the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Originally the race was scheduled for 2:00 PM EST. Moving it up an hour gives NASCAR more time to dry the track before it gets dark.

Since Dover Motor Speedway does not have lights, this Wurth 400 is going to have to get done by the time the sun goes down. NASCAR is able to move the race up an hour due to the weather. Usually, they have to know that the rain is going to be a major issue before making this decision.

Given how much rain is still in the forecast, I wouldn’t bet on this race being finished on Sunday. We might get a Monday afternoon race this week. As far as the ARCA Menards Series East race today and the Xfinity Series race on Saturday are concerned, don’t hold your breath.

UPDATE: The start time of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at @MonsterMile has been moved up to 1 PM ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. pic.twitter.com/D3jKgtuR8v — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 28, 2023

Last year Dover dealt with poor weather. However, the air titans were able to come in and dry the track for the race. Right now, NASCAR is likely hoping the Wurth 400 will be mostly dry. Perhaps the rain clouds will empty themselves ahead of Sunday.

With the race moved up an extra hour, that does give officials at the Wurth 400 some time to dry the track and do their best. No short-track package at Dover since the banks of the track make it much faster and more intense than typical one-mile tracks. So, no wet-weather tires are available with the intermediate package.

Wurth 400 favorites will have to wait out the rain

Rain, rain, rain. The eastern United States is generally wet in the spring. That makes it hard for NASCAR to get races done on time. Last year and this year, March and April have been wet and aggravating. For the Wurth 400 favorites, it might be disappointing.

Hendrick Motorsports has the three drivers with the best odds coming into the weekend. Kyle Larson is favored to win at 5-1 odds while William Byron and Chase Elliott follow behind at 11-2 and 13-2 odds.

So far Hendrick has performed very well on short and intermediate tracks. So, it’s no surprise to see these three favored heading into the weekend. I’m sure Alex Bowman wouldn’t have been far behind, but he is out with a fractured vertebra.

After the change in schedule, will we actually see racing on Sunday? That is hard to tell at the moment. I’d expect to see something done on Monday because the weather does not bode well for NASCAR or the Wurth 400 this weekend.