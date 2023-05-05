NASCAR AdventHealth 400 odds, favorites at Kansas Speedway

This NASCAR weekend at Kansas Speedway could really shake up the playoff picture. The AdventHealth 400 is just a couple of days away now. With the dominance of 23XI Racing and really, Toyota in general at this track last year, can we expect more of the same in 2023?

Also, Chase Elliott is racing his fourth race back. It has now been a month since he made his return at Martinsville. But is he getting any love from the oddsmakers in Las Vegas? Not really. Despite showing some promise, Elliott has yet to make a big splash, but Kansas could be the perfect opportunity to remind everyone he is one of the best of all time.

Despite the two-race sweep 23XI put on at Kansas last year, neither Tyler Reddick or Bubba Wallace top the odds. The favorite for the AdventHealth 400 is once again, Kyle Larson. He said it himself after Dover. He has the fastest car almost every week and somehow he finds a way to get wrecked and lose all that speed.

Larson is an 11-2 favorite this weekend, via NASCAR.com. Right behind him is his teammate, William Byron. These Hendrick Motorsports drivers are leading the way this year with two wins a piece. Is this weekend when Byron, 7-1 odds to win, notches that third victory? The No. 24 went to victory lane in the very first Kansas Cup Series race ever when Jeff Gordon took the checkered flag in 2001.

After the pair of Chevys, we get a group of Toyotas that are going to be hard to beat in this AdventHealth 400. Denny Hamlin (7-1), Martin Truex Jr. (8-1), Tyler Reddick (8-1), and Christopher Bell (9-1) are all solid choices to win. Hamlin knows that it will be tough racing his own team this weekend, though.

Previous winners underrated for AdventHealth 400?

Heading into this race, there are some drivers that feel a little underrated. Now, I wouldn’t want to be a sportsbook and have to come up with odds for things like this. NASCAR is unpredictable and you never know what might happen.

It is interesting that drivers like Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace are listed at 12-1 and 14-1, respectively. They both have wins at Kansas, Wallace winning the fall race there last year. However, they don’t get much love for the AdventHealth 400.

The biggest thing I notice just looking at the list of drivers is that Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano, both three-time winners at Kansas are listed at 14-1 and 16-1, respectively. That just doesn’t sit right with me.

This weekend we could see history made. Hamlin, Harvick, and Logano are tied for the most wins at Kansas, with three each. So, if one of those drivers makes it to victory lane, they will be the all-time wins leader, solo at the top of the list.

The last thing I’ll say, Ty Gibbs is listed at 40-1. You have to think he will notch another top-10 finish this week. Honestly, he should have had one at Dover but fell back in the latter part of the race. Keep an eye on the young rookie, that’s all I’ll say.