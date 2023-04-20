NASCAR Aims for Net Zero Operating Emissions by 2035

NASCAR will aim to reduce its carbon footprint down to zero by 2035 as part of its new NASCAR IMPACT program, the organization announced Tuesday.

It is NASCAR’s first carbon emissions goal, which will includes “its core operations.”

NASCAR IMPACT is a new program announced and developed by NASCAR. It is described as “an umbrella platform spotlighting sustainability, community engagement and other social initiatives.” NASCAR says the core part of the initiative is the zero operating emissions.

“This begins the next phase of our sustainability effort,” NASCAR head of sustainability Riley Nelson said in a statement. “Measuring our carbon footprint will become an annual process, and as we improve year-over-year with the support of the industry, we’ll identify new ways to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.”

NASCAR will release its yearly data in an annual NASCAR IMPACT Report.

This is the second initiative from NASCAR focused on the environment and sustainability after NASCAR Green, which landed in 2009. NASCAR announced that program has ended with NASCAR IMPACT taking the torch on the progress.

NASCAR decided that net zero by 2035 was an achieveable goal after looking over its data from the 2022 season.

“It’s an ambitious goal but one that holds us accountable as we begin to think about sustainability differently,” NASCAR chief communications and impact officer Eric Nyquist said in a statement. “There is much work to be done but the fundamental objective is clear: we must reduce our emissions over time.”

Short-term goals for NASCAR’s NASCAR IMPACT initiative include on-site electric vehicle charging stations at tracks, developing sustainable fuel to use during races and “100% renewable electricity at owned race tracks and facilities.”

This is NASCAR’s 75th season since its founding at the end of 1947.

NASCAR set to land on the moon

The NASCAR Impact and net zero operating emissions goal was not the only major announcement NASCAR made this week.

NASCAR also announced a promotional partnership with Leidos, a science and technology company. The deal was announced when Leidos announced its Lunar Terrain Vehicle.

The goal, the press release says, is to compete in another moon race. The partnership “between two organizations in the areas of speed, safety and reliability.”

“NASCAR partnering with Leidos couldn’t make more sense when it comes to this vehicle,” NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer Pete Jung said in a statement. “With both companies being known for exciting innovations in distinctive fields, this collaboration brings together ideas that normally don’t meet in other developments. We are eager to watch this uniquely designed rover traverse different areas of the lunar surface.”