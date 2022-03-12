NASCAR: Alex Bowman Is Following His Teammates’ Example in Pursuit of a Win at Phoenix

Despite being an Arizona native, Alex Bowman has had a streak of bad luck in the Phoenix Raceway. This weekend, however, the #48 NASCAR driver is looking to turn things around – and will be following his teammates’ examples to do so.

Last Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway marked Bowman’s first victory in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. If he can score another win this week, he’ll have his first-ever set of back-to-back victories under his belt. That said, it won’t be an easy task for Alex Bowman. Sadly, he’s failed to finish in the top 10 in his last eight starts at his home track.

Now, the Phoenix Raceway is a notoriously difficult track to master, but Alex Bowman has proven that he’s more than capable of rising to a challenge. And to boost his chances further, Bowman will be leaning on his teammates, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and William Byron, all of whom have had better luck in the 1-mile oval.

In an interview with NASCAR, Alex Bowman broke down his thought process heading into this weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage 500. “Obviously, going there with a new race car I’m pretty excited about,” Bowman said. “I just feel like I need to approach it a little bit differently than I have in the past.”

“Drive more like my teammates, which isn’t something I enjoy doing or am good at doing,” he continued. “But, I think with this race car, I kind of have to go more their direction. I can’t be as loose as I want to be. Trying to make the right decisions to get us where we need to be when we unload there because, obviously, we don’t have much time after we unload and practice to get it right.”

NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman Talks Teammates and Training Ahead of Phoenix Race

At face value, NASCAR is simple. Each driver sits in a car similar to the rest on the track, wearing a similar firesuit, and drives in a circle for several hundred miles. However, NASCAR is actually deceptively complex. No two drivers are alike, and a great deal of strategy and planning goes into even the smallest decisions made on the track.

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman isn’t used to driving like his teammates, but he’s willing to try just about anything to break his losing streak in Phoenix. “We’re definitely all different. Every race car driver is different,” Bowman said.

“You can try to drive like somebody else all you want, but you’re always going to be different and look for different things and feel different things. The four teams work together really closely. Some weeks we go to the race track and the four cars are similar, some weeks they’re not. I just try to use their information to learn as much as I can.”