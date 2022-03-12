NASCAR: Alex Bowman Hasn’t Technically Clinched a Playoff Berth Despite Win in Las Vegas

Last week, Alex Bowman successfully defeated both Kyle Busch and his own teammate, Kyle Larson, to score first place in the NASCAR Pennzoil 400. Now, does this make him a likely candidate for the playoffs later this year? Yes. However, the win doesn’t guarantee him a spot. In fact, all 16 playoff spots are technically still up for grabs.

The first 26 races of the NASCAR Cup Series make up the regular season, after which 16 qualifying drivers enter the playoffs. As you can see, the numbers don’t quite add up in the drivers’ favor.

Because there are 26 races and only 16 playoff spots, any driver can win a race and still not make it into one of the coveted playoff positions. If the number of winners is higher than the number of available playoff spots, NASCAR does not add more drivers. There can only be 16. So, in the event of a surplus, a tiebreaker is held among single-race winners in which the driver with the most overall points goes on to the playoffs.

Let’s say, for example, that at the end of the regular season, there are 17 different winners. And in this fictional scenario, Alex Bowman and Austin Cindric both have only one win. Well, if Alex Bowman finishes the season with 700 points but Austin Cindric has 800, Cindric would be the one to go to the playoffs.

The only way to lock in your place in the playoffs this early in the season is to win more than one race. Because the maximum number of drivers who can win two races in the regular season is 13, two or more wins automatically places a driver in playoff territory.

Alex Bowman Hopes to Secure His Place in the NASCAR Playoffs in Phoenix

The victory NASCAR driver Alex Bowman secured in Vegas might not have earned him a place in the playoffs, but a win this weekend in the Phoenix Raceway would do the trick. It would also be a nice feather in the driver’s cap, as it would mark Bowman’s first-ever set of back-to-back victories. And the stakes don’t end there.

Not only does Alex Bowman have the pressure of the playoffs on his shoulders this weekend but he’s also anxious to break a losing streak stretching back to 2016. The Valley of the Sun hasn’t exactly been kind to the Arizona native – Bowman has been unable to secure a Top 10 victory in his last eight starts at his home track.

The Phoenix Raceway has a reputation among drivers as a difficult track to master, but Alex Bowman is hoping to conquer his white whale once and for all at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 on Sunday. Bowman says he’s so focused on Phoenix, in fact, that he didn’t even celebrate his victory in Vegas.

“As soon as the checkered flag fell at Vegas, I was all-in on Phoenix,” Bowman said. “There wasn’t a go home and party all night, there wasn’t any of that. I’ve just been training all week, trying to have my mind in the right place and make the right decisions to go there the right way. Hopefully, it works out. Definitely going there differently than I ever would have in the past.”