NASCAR: Alex Bowman to Miss Charlotte Roval with Concussion-Like Symptoms

For the second straight week, Alex Bowman will miss a NASCAR Playoff race with concussion-like symptoms. This time it’s Charlotte Roval. Instead, Noah Gragson is prepared to get back in the No. 48 this week. Bowman will sit on the sidelines as he recovers and heals up.

Alex Bowman made the announcement on his Twitter on Tuesday.

This puts the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver in a weird place. Right now, he’s at the bottom of the points standings out of the Round of 12 drivers. If Bowman was going to make it to the next round he would need a win at Charlotte. However, that cannot happen since he won’t be the one driving the 48. Even if Gragson wins the race on Sunday, Bowman will not advance.

That means we have one of the eliminations accounted for. That leaves three other drivers in the field right now that will not be in the Round of 8.

Ever since the insanity that was the Texas race, the call for more driver safety measures has been loud and clear. Drivers were upset when Kurt Busch went down after his Pocono practice crash. Now, it’s another driver that might not be able to get back in the car for a bit.

Hendrick Motorsports Statement on Alex Bowman

Right now, Hendrick Motorsports has four drivers still in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. However, they know what will now happen with Alex Bowman out at Charlotte. In fact, there is a scenario (albeit a very implausible one) where Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver in the Round of 8. Still, they are taking Bowman’s health seriously.

Alex’s health is our first priority,” Jeff Andrews, president and GM of Hendrick Motorsports said. “We’re focused on supporting his recovery and seeing him back in his race car when the time is right. Alex has a long career ahead of him, so we will invest the necessary time and take our guidance from medical experts. We’re putting no pressure on him to return before he’s 100% ready.”

Let’s all hope for a speedy recovery for Alex Bowman.