NASCAR: Alex Bowman on ‘Special’ Pennzoil 400 Win After Rough Start to the Year

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. What a race as he took the checkered flag. He did it for Hendricks Motorsports. He battled with teammate Kyle Larson, too, down the stretch. But Alex Bowman had quite a day. After he won the race, Bowman chatted about what the victory means for him.

He managed to win it on a restart to the Pennzoil 400. What a race indeed, and he talks about it with FOX Sports.

“Yeah, I just can’t thank Ally and Chevrolet and everybody from Hendrick Motorsports enough,” he said. “This thing was so fast all day. Just never really had the track position we needed to show it. But man, what a call by Greg Ives and the guys to take two there. Obviously, it paid off.

“Racing Kyle’s always fun,” Bowman said. “I got to race him for [a] couple of wins and we always race each other super clean and super respectfully. So, just can’t say enough about these guys. It’s been a pretty awful start to the year. So, to come out here and get a win on a last restart like that is pretty special.”

This marks the second straight victory for a Hendrick Motorsports car. Last week, it was Larson in Victory Lane in Fontana. But let’s get some more details on the race thanks to NASCAR.com.

Bowman was in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He led for 16 of the 274 laps in the Pennzoil 400. This marked the seventh Cup Series win for his career.

Larson finished second and 0.178 seconds behind the No. 5 Hendrick Chevy. He drew a speeding penalty in his next-to-last pit stop but rallied to contend late. Ross Chastain did his best to win it and led a career-best 83 laps. He finished third while Kyle Busch was fourth and William Byron took fifth.

Busch had a lead until a late-race crash involving Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace. That did force the race to go seven laps past its scheduled 267-lap distance. The next stop for the drivers is the Ruoff Mortgage 500, next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It marks the end of a southwestern states sweep in the 2022 season.