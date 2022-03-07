It was another memorable finish in NASCAR on Sunday Night. Alex Bowman took home the checkered flag for the Pennzoil 400. It was a big-time win for Bowman, but there was more to the story for the victor than just the victory. Indeed, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman’s team pledged to donate $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse’s Ukraine Relief efforts along with $2,000 for every lap led by the Hendricks Motorsports team.

It all started earlier in the week on March 2. Team president Rick Hendrick said, “Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness.” He continued, “We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children.” The NASCAR team wanted to step up and do their part to help the relief efforts that are already underway in Ukraine.

This announcement came before the NASCAR race on Sunday. He also announced that the team would add $2,000 to that total number for every lap led on Sunday in Vegas. The trio of Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron combined for 51 laps led on Sunday. This meant the final total was over $300,000 in donation relief to the organization.

Alex Bowman on The Victory

It was a big win for Alex Bowman on Sunday. He said after the race, “This thing was so fast all day.” He continued, “Just never really had the track position to show it. But man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there and obviously it paid off.”

It came down to his teammate Larson on Sunday evening. Had he not been able to hold off Larson, it would have meant back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series victories for Larson. Instead, though Bowman came through in the end that carry huge postseason ramifications.

He added, “Racing Kyle (Larson) is always fun and I’ve got to race him for a couple wins and we always race each other super clean and super respectively. Just can’t say enough about these guys.” It was a spirited comptetion between the two drivers. However, Larson once again found himself in a memorable ending with another teammate. This time it was not Chase Elliott who did not lead a lap on Sunday in total.

Bowman concluded, “It’s been a pretty awful start to the year so to come out here and get a win on a last restart, I feel like that’s pretty special.”

Kyle Larson’s Car

NASCAR driver Larson added to the relief efforts on Sunday by sporting the Samaritan’s Purse logo on the back of his car. That, along with the funds from the team. Plus, the victory from Bowman cemented a big-time day for the team.