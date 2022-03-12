NASCAR: Alex Bowman Reacts to Kyle Busch Reaching Out After Vegas Win

No bad blood here, NASCAR fans! Alex Bowman reveals his reaction to fellow driver Kyle Busch reaching out after his outburst at the Pennzoil 400 last weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

As previously reported, Kyle Busch took his frustration out on Alex Bowman after Bowman won the Pennzoil 400. Following the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver proclaimed, “Trying to just do what I could to hold the lead there with Truex. Felt like I inched away finally and we were coming to the white or something. I don’t know what it was. But anyways… wasn’t meant to be. Not our day. See you next week.”

However, Busch lost his cool and unleashed a stream of obscenities in his headset after the checkered flag. He shouted, “The same f—ing guy who backs into every f—ing win that he ever f—ing gets back into another f—ing win. Bulls–t.”

Despite the comments, Alex Bowman didn’t seem really phased. During a press conference after the race, Bowman recalled the conversation he had with the fellow NASCAR driver after the race and comments. “He texted me Monday Night. And I don’t think it really… Like, I appreciate him texting me. But I don’t think he needed to. Like, I understand why he was mad.”

NASCAR Champ Alex Bowman Speaks About Kyle Busch’s Passionate Personality and the Relationship the Drivers Have

Alex Bowman also goes on to describe the NASCAR driver as being passionate and fiery when it comes to the sport. “[He] gets lit up sometimes. They lost the race and I get that. But I do appreciate him texting me. And we have always raced each other with respect.”

In regards to his relationship with Kyle Busch to begin with, Alex Bowman states, “He’s one of the guys that I feel like I race better with than most. So [I’m] appreciative of that. And we’ve never had any issues before and I don’t even think that was an issue. It was just an opportunity to make a t-shirt and raise some money for animals.”

Alex Bowman previously spoke about the conversation he and Kyle Busch had after the race. “Everything’s good,” the NASCAR driver confirmed. “Everything’s fine. He was just mad to lose the race. And I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides taking the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I.”

Alex Bowman goes on to say that he completely understands the outburst. “Obviously, Kyle’s really passionate. We’ve seen that from him for a long time. And I was in the fire on that one. But he basically just said he was mad about losing the race. And didn’t mean to be so disrespectful to me.”

Alex Bowman did have the last word, however. After the race, the NASCAR driver began selling t-shrits with some of the comments Busch made. “Family sport friendly… 18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you.”