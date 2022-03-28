NASCAR: Alex Bowman Says He Apologized to Kyle Busch After Crash

NASCAR drivers Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch were bumping fenders in their cars on Saturday, which Bowman says that he apologized for happening. Both drivers were part of the NASCAR Truck Series race at the Circuit of the Americas just outside of Austin, Texas. Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch decided to take advantage of the extra driving time in the Truck Series race ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series turn around the road course.

NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman Offers Up Apology To Kyle Busch

But the Bowman-Busch stuff goes back to earlier this season. In Las Vegas, Busch was in the lead but a late-race caution sent the field to the pit lane. Alex Bowman took two tires, held off the field, and won. Kyle Busch cursed Bowman on the radio. He called the win, “Bulls–t.” But Busch would call Bowman afterward and apologize for his comments over the radio.

Then we have the situation that happened on Saturday. Two laps were left in the NASCAR race and Kyle Busch was leading. That had been the case most of the day. But Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman were gunning for second place and Bowman was looking to make an inside move off Turn 12.

Friesen and Bowman both missed that corner, though. But Friesen turned inward and bumped into Bowman. Then, Bowman pushed Friesen into Kyle Busch.

Late Bumping In Truck Series Race Opens Door For Zame Smith Win

All of that led to the three drivers bumping each other. Zane Smith moved past them all and won the Truck Series race at COTA.

“Great race, all day,” Kyle Busch told Fox Sports. “I felt like we deserved that one. But, it doesn’t matter if you deserve it or not. It’s all a matter of whether or not you get it. So, you gotta be the first one to the checkered flag to win these things. We just weren’t.”

Bowman tweeted: “Bummer way to end a solid day. 52 just turned left when I was inside of him and put us at an angle where neither one of us way going to make the corner. Hate it happened but on to tomorrow.” We get more about this from Racing News.

So, what was going to happen between Bowman and Busch? Bowman told his fellow driver: “As soon as he cranked it left, I wheel hopped and locked up. So, I apologize.” There you go. We will still be keeping our eyes on both of these NASCAR drivers as the season goes on. There’s still a lot of race time ahead after the blue-sky-filled event in Texas. Stay tuned for more possible fireworks between Bowman and Kyle Busch, fans.