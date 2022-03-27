NASCAR: Alex Bowman Tries Three-Wide Pass in Overtime, Wrecks Kyle Busch and Stewart Friesen

Today NASCAR had an interesting Truck Series race that featured Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch. Things went just how you’d think. A double-overtime race led to Zane Smith capitalizing and taking the win. However, the thing that led to that win is where the two Cup Series drivers come into play.

The Truck Series is just fun. That’s why a lot of these Cup Series guys drop down to the series and get some extra laps every now and then. Kyle Busch loves the truck races and he had a bit of a rough time as he was going for the win today. Bowman, who Busch has called a hack in the past and says that he backs into wins, got right into Busch’s No. 51.

When you come in for a strong move and take a turn too fast, that turn is going to be wide. Watch the No. 7 of Bowman get right into Stewart Friesen and Busch leading the way for the No. 38 ford of Smith to take the win.

Alex Bowman tries a three-wide pass.



Bowman, Stewart Friesen and Kyle Busch collide.@zanesmith77 wins. 😳



(Via @NASCAR_Trucks) pic.twitter.com/pcgD9vXYFS — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 26, 2022

This isn’t the first win of the season for Smith. The 22-year-old is having a great season with two wins. He has worked his way up to the top-4 of the standings. Only Friesen, Ben Rhodes, and Chandler Smith have more points on the year. No one else in the Truck Series has more than one win on the season.

With NASCAR wins at Daytona and then COTA, courtesy of Alex Bowman getting into Busch, that’s a solid resume looking forward to the postseason.

This moment is surely going to add to the frustration that Busch has had with Bowman. It just seems like they find their way to get near each other on the track. Whether it is the Cup Series or the Truck Series.

NASCAR Driver Alex Bowman Shakes Off the Hate

This season has been good for Alex Bowman. He took the win at Las Vegas, much to the disdain of Busch, and is top-10 in points on the year. After battling against Busch in the truck, you can probably expect a tough battle on Sunday. No matter what other drivers say or what fans say, Bowman stays positive. The rivalry with Busch is more playful than anything.

“Everything’s good. Everything’s fine,” Bowman said about the Busch issue. “He was just mad to lose the race. And I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides taking the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I.”

These two are going to race hard at COTA. They have already gotten close on the track in one race. Will that be an omen for what is to come? NASCAR fans love rivalries and this one is measuring up to be a good one as the season continues.