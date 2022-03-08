NASCAR: Alex Bowman Trolls Kyle Busch With Shirt After Pennzoil 400 Win

Oh, NASCAR. You sure know how to put on a good rivalry. You want this Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch shirt. When life gives you lemons… This is another example of Bowman and his team just having a great marketing strategy.

Info You Need

Alex Bowman took the win at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas during overtime laps

Kyle Busch led before the caution with 4 laps to go while driving a parts car

Busch laid out a f-bomb laden complaint about Bowman’s win

Now, Bowman has some great new shirts inspired by those comments

Look, Alex Bowman knows how to make lemonade from lemons. He’s proven that with his overtime win in Las Vegas and he’s continuing to do that with his new merch. This isn’t the first time that a fellow driver has complained about the Hendrick Motorsports athlete. Bowman is just trying to win races.

After these comments about Alex Bowman from Kyle Busch, how could he not make a shirt?

Kyle Busch reaction to Bowman winning: “The same fucking guy who backs into every fucking win that he ever fucking gets backs into another fucking win. Bullshit!” — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 7, 2022

So, check out these new t-shirts and maybe snag one for yourself while they are on pre-order.

Family sport friendly… 18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you https://t.co/YTNdSOowYQ — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) March 7, 2022

“Family sport friendly,” Bowman captioned the post. “18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you.” Now, that’s how you make the best of a situation like this. Rivalries in NASCAR are some of the best in all of sports. They can get fans pumped and make the action on the track that much better.

On the front, the shirt has the driver’s name on a Las Vegas sign. “All Luck No Skill,” it says. Then on the back “Backing into wins.” That’s a winning combination. I’m not even a Bowman fan, but I might need one of these shirts.

Alex Bowman Turns Kyle Busch Insults into Shirt, Fans Love It

Of course, the fan reaction has been the best. Out of all of this, the folks that win the most are the viewers and those that have a connection to the sport. And, they know what the deal is. If you talk about Bowman, you’re gonna get turned into merch.

“When are other drivers gonna learn to keep their mouth shut before they end up on merch?” a fan named Zach replied.

Look, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, we like both you guys but we also like new shirts. So, maybe keep the feud up a little longer, let’s see what kind of new design the Bowman folks come up with, eh?