NASCAR: Alex Bowman Will Sit Out Talladega Playoff Race Due to ‘Concussion-Like Symptoms’

Last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway was a NASCAR wreckfest and Alex Bowman will now have to sit out Talladega due to “concussion-like symptoms.” The No. 48 driver wrecked his car early on in the race Sunday. However, the No. 48 Chevy was out there on the track soon after making laps so they could lose as few points as possible.

Hendrick Motorsports made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following an accident in the Sept. 25 event at Texas Motor Speedway,” the statement reads.

Noah Gragson will fill in and drive the No. 48 this weekend.

Whatever is going on with these new cars, however, they are exchanging and distributing the impact these cars take – it has to change at some point. NASCAR drivers have expressed their issues with the car time and again when it comes to safety. With Kurt Busch’s long-term absence on the minds of many, it’s hard seeing another driver have to sit out.

Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team is going to need a win in order to make it out of the Round of 12. They are almost 30 points in the hole and with Bowman sitting out Talladega (at least) it will be interesting to see who drives this car and how they perform.

The top priority right now is, of course, Alex Bowman’s health moving forward. Here is his statement on the matter.

Playoffs Picture After Alex Bowman, William Byron News

This season has been up and down for a lot of teams and drivers. Heading into the second race of the Round of 12 we have two major stories. First, we have the William Byron points deduction that has shaken up the standings. It moves Byron out of contention while moving Chase Briscoe into the 8th spot.

Now we have the Alex Bowman news. This basically eases the pressure for drivers hoping to advance on a win. Bowman is talented enough to pick up a win on just about any track. Talladega is anyone’s game. After Sunday at Dega the playoff picture is going to be more clear and we will have a lot more to talk about.

For now, there have been some significant changes. Some drivers could capitalize on the Alex Bowman injury – let’s see what happens at the superspeedway.