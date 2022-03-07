NASCAR: Alex Bowman Wins the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Today’s race in Las Vegas was a big one. Alex Bowman took the checkered flag at the NASCAR Pennzoil 400. There were some bumps and bruises along the way. However, for the most part, things stayed clean on the track, and fans were rewarded with a competitive and intense race.

This is a stacked weekend of events in Vegas and the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 did not disappoint.

What You Need

Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Flat tires were an issue along with some spin-outs throughout the three stages

Kyle Busch raced using a parts car due to wreck in practice

CHECKERED FLAG: THE RIVER COMES UP BOWMAN!@Alex_Bowman wins a drag race in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/xFZggyPo7S — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 7, 2022

This was not an easy race to win for Alex Bowman. Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney had their days cut short after some issues on the track. Blaney laid into a spinning Keselowski and was put away for the afternoon. Ross Chastain and his Dolly Parton/ACM Awards No.1 led for a ton of laps today and you know the folks at the Academy loved that.

However, it was Bowman who came speeding over the finish line to claim victory. You had a lot of great racers in the mix today. Kyle Busch raced in a parts car after wrecking in practice and almost won. If it hadn’t been for a big wreck with just 4 laps to go, it was a two-man race between Busch and Martin Truex Jr., and Busch looked like the best car. They had a 5 second lead on the chase pack. But, wrecks happen. The restart changed everything.

Alex Bowman Takes Pennziol 400 in Overtime Over Kyle Larson

When the race started back up with overtime laps, the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 had some different leaders. Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and William Byron took to the front of the field. Busch fell back into 4th with Truex Jr. in 6th. A brand new race. So, with a low supply of tires, teams pitted up one more time and things took off one last time.

Bowman was just one of those guys that were able to take advantage when he needed to and capitalize on the mistakes of others. You hope for a clean race the whole way, but when those drivers see that there are just a few dozen laps to go, they know that things have to be done. Just as Larson was about to take the line, Bowman cleared him from up to the bottom of the track. Perfectly.

After that dust settled, it was Bowman taking home the NASCAR Pennzoil 400. Despite cautions, wrecks, and all of the issues throughout the day. Some great racing out in Las Vegas.