NASCAR All-Star Race Format Revealed For North Wilkesboro Speedway

For NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, there is no better venue to have the All-Star Race than at North Wilkesboro Speedway. When NASCAR announced they would bring the Cup Series back to the historic track, fans were ecstatic. Now we know the format for the event.

What is great about this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race is the Pit Crew Challenge. This is going to be the event that sets off the entire weekend. We talk every week about the athletes and drivers behind the wheel of these vehicles. But what about the guys that keep the car moving?

If you know anything about pit crews, you know how athletic and skilled they are. Those skills will be on display as the Pit Crew Challenge will set the starting order for the heats and the Open event. These crews will get to show what they are made of and play an important role in getting their team a solid starting spot.

As for the race itself, the Sunday afternoon event is going to be a 200-lap race. There will be a break around or at Lap 100. As for the Open race, that will be a 100-lap event. The 5/8th-mile track has been home to so many amazing races. Hopefully, we see a few more during All-Star Weekend.

NASCAR Execs Excited About All-Star Race

Of course, the $1,000,000 prize for winning the NASCAR All-Star Race makes it exciting. However, something about doing this on a short track, a historic track, makes it different. This is going to be a celebration of the past, and present, and a look into the future.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, it’s important for NASCAR to honor our history while moving towards the future,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR COO said. “The combination of the Next Gen cars on one of NASCAR’s first – and most exciting – tracks will deliver a full weekend of racing that fans will not forget. While the All-Star Race was previously been used to test new formats and technologies, we wanted this year’s format to showcase the historic return of NASCAR to North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race is going to be a lot of fun. Most of the Cup Series field has already clinched a spot in the race. You have to be a full-time driver, a points event winner in 2022 or 2023, a NASCAR All-Star Race winner, or a former Cup Series champion. The key here is that you have to be full-time. Sorry folks, that doesn’t include Jimmie Johnson.

This weekend is also going to feature concerts by Midland, Dierks Bentley, and Chase Rice. Two All-Star races, the Truck Series Tyson 250 race, as well as some late-model action earlier in the week featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the CARS Tour.