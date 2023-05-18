NASCAR All-Star Race odds, favorites for North Wilkesboro Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race is officially here and so are the odds with all of the favorites ready to take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. This Outsider writer was about nine months away from being born the last time the Cup Series raced there. But we are just days away from seeing the revival.

NASCAR drivers chose to race some late models this week. Wednesday night was awesome with late-model drivers taking on the NASCAR stars and coming away with wins. There are some drivers that will have to earn their way into the All-Star Race, but for those already in, what do the odds say?

Another week and we once again see Kyle Larson as the odds-on favorite. At 13-2 odds, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is favored to win the $1,000,000 prize. Things aren’t going to be so easy though. North Wilkesboro has its own quirks, as does the All-Star Race itself.

Following behind Larson is Kevin Harvick. The All-Star Race odds have Kevin Harvick slated at 15-2 odds. The Closer was driving around in his CARS Tour on Wednesday. Will the extra prep pay off?

After these two Cup Series champions, you have a few more very close together. Joey Logano and Christopher Bell are listed at 9-1 odds. Those are two drivers that could win this race, and I am very interested in Bell in particular. To round out the top-5, we have William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. tied at 10-1 odds.

How about the rest of the field, though?

All-Star Race odds don’t show love to last year’s winner

Last year’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway was won by Ryan Blaney. Now the Cup Series goes to the small track of North Wilkesboro. So, that changes things for Blaney a little bit. There are a few big names that aren’t getting a lot of love along with the Team Penske driver.

It really interests me that guys like Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch are at 14-1 and 16-1. Then you look at Blaney at 18-1 and even Chase Briscoe at 28-1 – there is a lot of value further down the list of drivers.

North Wilkesboro goes uphill on the front stretch, downhill on the backstretch, and all of those rough patches in the pavement are going to make this a fun race. You could see after the CARS and ASA races on Wednesday, there was a lot of rubber on the track.

The All-Star Race odds don’t have a lot of love for some drivers. However, you can’t blame Vegas for sticking with Kyle Larson who has been the fastest car almost every week, on every track.