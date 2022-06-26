nascar-ally-400-in-nashville-delayed-due-to-lightning

A nearby lightning strike brought NASCAR to a halt, Sunday, as fans who gathered to watch the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway were ordered to leave the grandstands.

The race wasn’t even an hour old when lightning struck about seven miles away from the track. That called for an automatic race delay until the weather could clear the area. NASCAR officials hoped that an incoming storm would split as it passed over Nashville. But it stayed intact. That’s why track officials ordered fans to vacate the stands and seek shelter inside their cars.

UPDATE: At 5:36 p.m. (Central), cars got back out on the track, but the race hasn’t officially started. The race then resumed at 5:43.

EARLIER: The Nashville Superspeedway sent out a warning tweet for fans.

Update: Fans are asked to clear the grandstands until further notice and seek shelter in vehicles. https://t.co/PBrfY7n3R3 — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) June 26, 2022

The first strike hit at 4:34 p.m. That triggered a 30-minute delay. Then another bolt of lightning came at 4:53, which reset the weather clock.

Denny Hamlin was leading when NASCAR halted the race, which had completed 43 laps of the 90-lap first stage. Ross Chastain was second, followed by teammate Daniel Suarez.

Coincidentally, rain shortened Saturday qualifying.

Once the race resumes, Chastain should be a favorite once the race resumes. He’s won twice this year, one of only four drivers with multiple victories. And this time a year ago, he finished second to Kyle Larson in Nashville. Larson also is a driver to watch, as are Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Here’s what the race looked like when it started.