NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 Odds, Favorites at Atlanta Motor Speedway

This Sunday the Ambetter Health 400 is going down in Atlanta and we’ve got the odds and favorites ahead of the big day. There has been a lot of NASCAR drama and changes in the last week since Phoenix. Between penalties and points shake-ups, it’s going to be an interesting weekend for sure.

So, we can’t talk about this race without talking about two things – last year’s winner and this week’s penalties. It just so happens William Byron fits into both of those categories. He’s coming off two Cup wins in a row and is looking to repeat at Atlanta to make that a three-peat.

It just so happens that Byron is also the favorite to win the Ambetter Health 400. BetMGM has him slated as a 10-1 favorite right there with his teammate Kyle Larson. Of course, Larson has gotten the short end of the stick the last couple of weeks as Byron drove to victory lane twice.

After those two, we have a six-way tie. That’s what this superspeedway style has done to Atlanta. It becomes far more difficult to differentiate between drivers.

Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are all at 12-1 odds. Let’s hope we get a little more Chastain-Hamlin action on the track. We’ll see if those Hendrick Motorsports drivers are shaken up by this week’s news.

Hendrick Will Try to Forget Penalties at Ambetter Health 400

In total, Hendrick Motorsports lost out on $400,000, 400 points, 40 playoff points, and some embarrassment. While the penalties are being appealed, there is going to be some kind of punishment applied for those louvers.

William Byron is favored to win the Ambetter Health 400. If he does, it will be his third win in as many races. Perhaps he has a point to prove in Atlanta after going all the way down to 29th in the standings. His two wins will get him to the playoffs, but that regular season championship is as good as gone, now.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman might have more of a bone to pick than anyone. He has four top-10 finishes in all four races this season. The only driver that can say that this season. He was the leader in the points standings and is now down in 23rd. Bowman might have something to say by the end of the race Sunday.

Overall, these Hendrick drivers feel like they’re going to be fine, I think. 100 points is a lot, but all four drivers feel they will earn a win at some point in the season. That’s all that matters as far as the postseason is concerned.

The Ambetter Health 400 will give us a better idea of who the leaders are this season. If this somehow throws Hendrick off their hot streak, will another team emerge?