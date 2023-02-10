Nine days before NASCAR gets the season officially underway with the Daytona 500 they have announced Breland will sing the National Anthem. The singer-songwriter is set to be part of the 65th running of The Great American Race.

Music and NASCAR just go hand in hand. A weekend of racing isn’t complete without a little music and partying, after all. However, the honor of singing the National Anthem is different. Breland is a great choice and fans will be excited to hear him deliver a stellar performance.

The Daytona 500 is going to get started right with the entertainment and performers they have for fans.

Before the engines roar for the 65th running of The Great American Race, @breland will be performing the National Anthem for the #DAYTONA500 🇺🇸



“We’re honored to have Breland lead us in the National Anthem before the 65th running of The Great American Race,” Daytona president Frank Kelleher said. “His creative style and unique singing voice adds an extra element of excitement to a momentous weekend of racing and entertainment.”

A press release from Daytona International Speedway said that, “Breland’s rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ will blend tradition with his signature modern sound, creating a moment that captures the energy of The Great American Race.”

Breland Familiar With NASCAR

This isn’t the first time that Breland has been involved with a NASCAR race. The singer-songwriter was the National Anthem singer at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021. Ryan Blaney went on to win that race over Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

So, the point is, he’s been there and done that. Daytona is a lot bigger than Atlanta in terms of meaning, but still. This is a big year for NASCAR and for the 500. Each detail is important, even the singer for the anthem.

There are few that can sing quite like Breland. He is a unique talent and has his own sound. However, he’s always taken the time to respect traditions. So, I think the National Anthem is in good hands.

After the weekend is all said and done, I’m sure that won’t be the only time Breland is heard at Daytona as fans party through the weekend.