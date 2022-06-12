nascar-announces-busch-light-clash-returning-to-los-angeles-in-2023

Uh oh, what is that? NASCAR is going to return to the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2023? That’s something to be excited about. The sport is trying to do cool, new, and exciting things. When the race was over and the 2022 Busch Light Clash came to an end, fans were ecstatic. And the ratings proved it.

Coming back for another year just makes sense. Fans loved it, new viewers tuned in, and it was an abject success. So, get ready to see it again next February. That tiny track is going to be roaring for at least one more season. 55,000 people filled the available seats this year and they will likely pack the house again in 2023.

Check out this graphic below announcing the return of the vent. It also includes a really great logo that I hope stays as the official image of the Clash next year.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum returns on Feb 5, 2023!



Fans can sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale by visiting https://t.co/4wCegBzeLt. pic.twitter.com/5LPLPEiOGO — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) June 12, 2022

This decision wasn’t just up to NASCAR. Of course, Coliseum officials and executives had to approve the return of the event. It wasn’t even much of a thought as the GM, Joe Furin, said the 2022 version was “off the charts.”

Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President of racing development and strategy at NASCAR, talked about the return to the COliseum. “The L.A. Coliseum is the right size, it’s the right market and the right location,” he explained. “It was a no-brainer for us to come back.”

Right now, there aren’t a lot of details about what, if anything, will change from this year to next year. By that time, NASCAR will have a full year of Next Gen car development and research. So, maybe things change. We do know that it’s coming back, and that’s really all that matters, right?

NASCAR SVP Talks Vague Details About Format

Now, there was a little remark that Kennedy made about the format. NASCAR is being very careful with how they plan events like this. Again, the sport is wanting to put itself in a new era – new cars, young drivers, more diversity in the drivers, and new audiences – and the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum is one of those things that helps with that.

“We’re pretty happy with the format as it is,” Kenedy explained. “It’s familiar to fans who like the short tracks, and for new fans, it’s a new system to learn. But we’ll look at how to make it better. But from a quantity of 23 cars, I think that’s a really good number.”

Overall, the group involved is going to try and make the process more efficient. It isn’t easy housing all of those trailers and trucks and personnel. So, it should be interesting and fun to see all of the changes and returning components. Will the 2023 Busch Light Clash be better than 2022?