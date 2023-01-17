Another season, another sold-out Daytona 500. NASCAR was more than happy to announce the season opener will be packed full of fans. If there is anything that we’ve learned over the last few years in the sport, sold-out crowds make everything better.

The Daytona 500 is one of the crown jewels of the sport. It not only kicks off the season, but it represents so much history and prestige. If you win at Daytona, you’re forever solidified as a winner in NASCAR.

Last year we saw Austin Cindric, the Cup Series Rookie of the Year, claim the checkered flag at Daytona. That race kicked off the Next Gen era. This year, the 2023 edition of the 500 will begin the 75th year of NASCAR. Three-quarters of a century of loud cars, quick pit stops, and millions of screaming fans.

I know y’all are ready for this season to get underway. It all starts with 101,500 fans and 500 miles of stock car racing.

And just like that, we’ve sold out the #DAYTONA500, AGAIN. Thank you race fans!#SpeedweeksPresentedbyAdventHealth | 🔗: https://t.co/VLsUzaHJMt — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) January 17, 2023

You know what’s so great about all of this? The Clash at the Coliseum is two weeks beforehand in Los Angeles. This season is going to get started with a bang. Even Travis Pastrana is going to be trying to qualify for the Daytona 500 this year.

Clash, Daytona 500 to Get NASCAR Season Started

Starting in February, NASCAR is back. We technically get the season started with the exhibition in L.A. The Clash at the Coliseum was great last year, and it returns with promises of being better. While the quarter-mile track is small, it is amazing to see the sport in that venue.

Let’s not forget, there are going to be a lot of great events at the Coliseum. NASCAR has really made it a true fan experience, just like many of the venues in the sport are. Wiz Khalifa is going to perform at this year’s exhibition along with others.

Of course, it all really gets going with the Daytona 500. It’s the first race that means something, and it means a whole hell of a lot. Guys like Ryan Blaney are dying to get a win at Daytona. But there is a talented group of drivers moving up from the Xfinity Series that will try to show these veterans what they’ve got.

Could we see a rookie like Ty Gibbs or Noah Gragson win the 500 like Cindric did just a year ago? Perhaps Jimmie Johnson will grab the checkered flag in his return. Or is this one going to a driver that’s been there and done that? We only have just over a month until we find out.