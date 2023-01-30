NASCAR fans have been dying to hear something about this. Now, we know Dierks Bentley is the Daytona 500 pre-race concert performer. This is the 75th year of NASCAR and the 65th year of The Great American Race. Bentley is gonna have fans ready to go.

For whatever reason, NASCAR kept fans guessing with this. They were announcing pre-race concerts for races after Daytona weeks before they put this out. The wait is over for fans, though. February 19 is going to be the day that Dierks Bentley takes the stage prior to the big race.

He’s got 14 Grammy nominations and is ready to bring the party to the sold-out NASCAR crowd.

“I’m ready to get back to Daytona with all the biggest NASCAR fans,” the singer said. “The energy there is unmatched and I know we will have a blast getting them ready for the race.”

It has been 12 years since the last time Dierks Bentley took the stage at Daytona. That 2011 race was the infamous Trevor Bayne race in the No. 21 car for Wood Brothers Racing. Maybe Harrison Burton will feel a little more confident with Bentley there.

“We’re honored to welcome Dierks back to the World Center of Racing,” Daytona President Frank Kelleher said, via a press release. “Having an entertainer who knows how to start a party, performing at the 65th Daytona 500 and kicking off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, is a combination fit for a fantastic Sunday.”

Sounds fun to me.

Will Dierks Bentley Drop New Music on NASCAR Fans?

Some might be upset about Dierks Bentley being selected. When it comes to musical entertainment, the fanbase is split. While many appreciate a good country song, a lot of folks want the sport to broaden its horizons.

When it comes to Daytona, you gotta have a country singer, though. For the last few years, Bentley has been working on a new album. His 10th studio album “Gravel & Gold” is set to release at any time. Perhaps he’s planning on giving NASCAR fans some new songs to jam out to?

The best part of this announcement is the fact that NASCAR season is so close. And soon after the season starts, springtime is here. Don’t we all just want to put winter behind us and get on with the rebirth that spring brings?

Dierks Bentley has been drunk on a plane, but what about a Next Gen Cup Series car (safely in the passenger seat)?