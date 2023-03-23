NASCAR Announces Founding Partner for Chicago Street Race Weekend

NASCAR has announced McDonald’s as the first founding partner for their first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend.

“Today, NASCAR introduced McDonald’s as the first founding partner of the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend,” wrote NASCAR, via a press release. “McDonald’s will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race Weekend. Including the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races in downtown Chicago over Fourth of July Weekend, July 1-2.”

According to the release, fans better be ready to crave some Mickie D’s if they’re tuning into the race. McDonald’s will be prominently featured, from on-course branding to fan entrances and concert stages.

Elizabeth Campbell, senior director of cultural engagement for McDonald’s USA, couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

“NASCAR plays such an important role in sports culture. So we’re thrilled to be the first founding partner of this race in our hometown of Chicago,” said Campbell. “We look forward to showing up for our racing fans and putting on a successful event in a city rich with sports history.”

Continuing, Julie Giese, the Chicago Street Race President, is filling with elation at partnering with such an “iconic global brand” for the event.

“McDonald’s is an iconic global brand with roots in Chicago. So it is the perfect founding partner for one of the most anticipated sporting events in NASCAR’s 75-year history. The Chicago Street Race,” said Giese. “We are grateful to our partners at McDonald’s for embracing this historic event. As we reimagine a two-day sports and entertainment weekend experience in the heart of downtown Chicago.”

Bubba Wallace on McDonald’s, Chicago Street Race: ‘Going to be such a great weekend for our sport.’

Moreover, of course Bubba Wallace is happy to have McDonald’s join the fun. The fast-food giant has been sponsoring him since his move to 23XI Racing. He gave his thoughts on the news in NASCAR’s press release.

“The Chicago Street Race is going to be such a great weekend for our sport. As we continue to look for ways to showcase NASCAR to new and more diverse audiences, the backdrop of downtown Chicago and the lake are sure to provide a really unique setting for a race,” said Wallace. “McDonald’s has been a great supporter of me and my team at 23XI Racing.

“There will be a little added incentive for us as we race with the Golden Arches on our car in the city the brand has called home for more than a half-century.”

The Chicago Street Race is going to be a unique venture for NASCAR. It’s arguably the most anticipated race of the entire season. McDonald’s is along for the ride, and fans can’t wait to see what happens.