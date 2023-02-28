NASCAR Announces New Rules for Short Tracks, Road Courses

Changes are coming to NASCAR as it pertains to short tracks and road courses. The league announced it will introduce a new aerodynamic rules package for the Cup Series in March.

NASCAR revealed that it will make slight modifications to the Next Gen cars, which will “significantly decrease the downforce created by the vehicles” at short tracks and road courses. The changes will be utilized at the 11 tracks that require wet weather equipment.

A list of those tracks include:

Charlotte Roval

Chicago Street Course

Circuit of the Americas

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Martinsville

New Hampshire

North Wilkesboro

Phoenix

Richmond

Sonoma

Watkins Glen

Some of the changes include a two-inch rear spoiler, the removal of three diffuser strakes, engine panel strakes and trimming the diffuser’s outer fencing.

“That basically adds up to about a 30% downforce reduction,” Dr. Eric Jacuzzi told NASCAR.com.

Changes are coming for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on March 12. So, teams will have their first run with the new rules package for the United Rentals Work United 500.

NASCAR’s Next Stop is Las Vegas

Before NASCAR ventures to Phoenix Raceway on March 5, drivers will swing by Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up a win at the Daytona 500 and Kyle Busch drove his car to Victory Lane at Fontana last week. Will we see a third winner in as many weeks in the Cup Series?

The 267-lap event is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start with the race airing on FOX. Last year, Alex Bowman took home the checkered flag at Las Vegas.