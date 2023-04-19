NASCAR Announces Plans To Head To the Moon in Lunar Rover Race

NASCAR is heading to the moon. Yes, the one in the sky. No, this is not a drill.

Surprisingly, NASCAR announced an agreement with Leidos, described as a Fortune 500® science and technology leader on Wednesday. Their Dynetics team have announced an intention to compete in another moon race through a promotional agreement with NASCAR.

“The partnership will be a collaboration between two organizations in the areas of speed, safety and reliability,” read a press release. “Details of the collaboration as well as the design and technology of the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) were unveiled during a special event at the Space Foundation’s 38th annual Space Symposium, the premier assembly for the global space ecosystem.”

What an announcement. Leidos CEO Roger Krone couldn’t be happier to share the news, which is out of this world.

“We are thrilled to unveil our lunar vehicle design and to announce our exciting new promotional partnership,” said Krone. “This groundbreaking collaboration between Leidos and NASCAR takes both companies into uncharted territory, just like we believe our rover will do for NASA and its astronauts.

“We aim to pave the way for human exploration of space and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators to reach for the stars.”

Also, Pete Jung, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer, recognizes the situation makes sense. Just like all of us, he’s eager for it to come to light.

“NASCAR partnering with Leidos couldn’t make more sense when it comes to this vehicle,” added Jung. “With both companies being known for exciting innovations in distinctive fields, this collaboration brings together ideas that normally don’t meet in other developments.

“We are eager to watch this uniquely designed rover traverse different areas of the lunar surface.”

More on NASCAR, Lunar Race Rover

Further, Steve Cook, who is the president of the Leidos Dynetics Group, believes the agreement between NASCAR and Leidos will be something special.

“We are fully committing to support NASA’s ambitious plans for lunar exploration,” said Cook. “As an industry leader in space technology, we are uniquely positioned to help NASA achieve its objectives. Providing everything from necessary crew mobility to workhorse flexibility for building a lunar base. We believe that our innovative solutions and unmatched expertise make us the ideal partner for NASA as it works to establish a sustainable presence on the moon and beyond.

“At Leidos, we are proud to be at the forefront of this historic mission. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NASA to push the boundaries of human exploration and discovery.”

Lastly, Jung put it perfectly in the end. The moon is first, but where this agreement goes after is anyone’s guess.

“NASCAR is excited about our promotional partnership with Leidos,” Jung added. “Our partnership can take us to the moon — and potentially beyond.”