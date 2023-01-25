When NASCAR comes to town they’re bringing a lot of entertainment, and it isn’t just the drivers. Chicago Street Race weekend is packed. We are going to see headlining acts from The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett between July 1 and 2 this summer.

Not only is this the first street race in NASCAR history, it’s important to the history and culture of the sport. Coming back to Chicago, but to race an entirely new track. Reach new audiences. Put on one Hell of a show.

There are festivals this summer that won’t have a set of headliners as talented as the Chicago Street Race concerts. People like to give NASCAR a hard time over their musical acts sometimes, but not here. This is going to be an awesome event.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” CSR President Julie Giese said, via a press release. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

A bold lineup for an iconic city.#NASCARChicago | https://t.co/mm0xHwArDB pic.twitter.com/ZbqeIKj628 — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) January 25, 2023

It is clear that NASCAR is pulling no punches here. This event is going to be unique and fun for all involved.

Chicago Street Race Adds Wrinkle to NASCAR Season

When the Chicago Street Race was announced last season, folks were skeptical. Why Chicago, why a street race, why now, who wanted this, etc… However, since the event has been molded and things began to unfold, we can see just how great this event will be.

NASCAR wants to prove that they have racecar drivers. Not just stock car drivers that go in circles. This 2023 schedule is going to be the most varied and will test the skills of these drivers from the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. While the Trucks won’t be part of Chicago weekend, they have their own interesting schedule laid out.

There are going to be two-day general admissions tickets starting at $269. Those go on sale to the public next Thursday, February 2. There are currently two-day reserve tickets on sale that start at a pretty penny of $465. That’s a more premium experience with reserved seating and other benefits depending on the package fans purchase.

NASCAR is coming to downtown Chicago. How excited are you for this new, one-of-a-kind event?