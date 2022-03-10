NASCAR: Anthony Alfredo Aims for Cup Series Return

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo wants to get back to the Cup Series as soon as possible. He was there but it ended rather badly. Anthony Alfredo was a rookie driver in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Alfredo had one Top 10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway, but that was rain-shortened. He had nine DNFs. That happened to be the second-highest totals among active full-time drivers.

Just two days after the 2021 season ended, Front Row got rid of Alfredo. He would not be back behind the No. 38 car in 2022. Well, that put the NASCAR hopes for Anthony Alfredo on fire. He just went home and started helping his father’s construction business in Connecticut. That 2021 season was tough. But a lot of his career has been about suiting up and showing up.

NASCAR Driver Anthony Alfredo Wants Another Cup Series Chance

Before the COVID-19 shutdown two years ago, Alfredo had just 14 national series starts, and one in the Xfinity Series, to his name. He didn’t get any practice or qualifying post-shutdown. That didn’t help in going to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. But 2020 was competitive for him. He earned nine top-10 finishes in running a partial schedule for Richard Childress Racing. He ended his season at Texas Motor Speedway, finishing a personal-best third. In the Xfinity Series? Well, he got fast-tracked to the Cup Series in 2021, competing full time for Front Row Motorsports.

In 2021, practice and qualifying was scheduled for eight races. That helped Alfredo, but not enough. “As an Xfinity rookie, that was hard enough, and then I had to do it in the Cup Series in cars that all the veterans had been driving that generation of car for a while,” Alfredo said of moving to Cup. Let’s get more about this from NASCAR.com.

He had a bright spot being inside the top 10 late at Sonoma Raceway, a track Alfredo had never seen before race day. He was turned late in the race and finished 31st, below his season-long average finish of 27.5.

Phone Call From Chris Our Changes His Entire Plans

OK, so he’s now out of the racing business and back at work for his father. He was out doing some site planning for his pop. Well, Chris Our, who owns Our Motorsports, called Alfredo. “Would you like to drive the 23 car? Our driver announcement is at the Hall of Fame tomorrow, and we would love for you to be there,” Alfredo recalled Our saying on the phone.

Immediately, Alfredo started to scurry, looking at options to get from the tri-state area to Charlotte. But the driver wanted to know that his partners that they’d still support him in going to Our Motorsports in NASCAR.