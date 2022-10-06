NASCAR Appeals Panel Amends William Byron’s Penalty to $100k Fine, Points Restored

Good news for Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron. Their penalties from NASCAR have been amended by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. Byron was penalized following the race at Texas Motor Speedway. He bumped Denny Hamlin on a caution lap and sent him spinning into the infield.

The Appeals Panel decided to up the fine to $100,000 and take away the 25-point penalty to his driver and team owner standings. That’s major moving forward this weekend at Charlotte. It changes the outlook of the Round of 12 and elimination.

NEWS: National Motorsports Appeals Panel amends penalty issued to @WilliamByron following @TXMotorSpeedway.



Byron is now fined $100,000 and issued no points penalty. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 6, 2022

This is definitely a win for William Byron and his team. The fact that they won’t have to face that penalty will give them a bit of a boost in the standings. Making it to the Round of 8 is the only thing that matters. Now, instead of being below the cutline, they are in 7th heading into the Roval.

The big loser in all of this is definitely Chase Briscoe. Biscoe goes from 8th in the standings, right at the cutline in a tie with Austin Cindric to 9th and -12 points below the line. Christopher Bell is now in win-or-go-home mode as well, as far as elimination is concerned.

Here is how the NASCAR Playoff Standings look now.

An updated look at the #NASCARPlayoffs standings as we approach Sunday's elimination race at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/lT22TD5oaL — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 6, 2022

This season, William Byron has won twice. However, his success was relatively early in the season. With only five top-5 finishes to his name this year as well, the No. 24 is going to have to fight off elimination.

William Byron Points Restored, Round of 8 Looming

This weekend at the Charlotte Roval is the last chance for drivers in the Round of 12 to get themselves in the top 8. However, there are even more limited spots than one would think. There’s a bit of good and bad this weekend for those looking to avoid elimination.

Chase Elliott is in. When he took the checkered flag at Talladega, that was set in stone. So, that means seven spots are up for grabs in the next round. For those drivers vying for a spot, it helps that Alex Bowman cannot advance. Since Bowman won’t be driving the No. 48 his weekend due to concussion-like symptoms, he can’t score points and can’t win the race. That means he will be eliminated at the end of this race.

So, that leaves seven spots open for ten drivers. Three teams will find themselves on the wrong end of things at the end of the afternoon. Let’s see if William Bryon is helped by the points boost, or restoration, heading into the Roval. It definitely doesn’t hurt.