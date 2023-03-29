NASCAR announced Wednesday that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has ruled to amend the L2-level penalties issued to all four Hendrick Motorsports cars for unapproved parts modifications entering the March 12 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

NEWS: Appeals Panel RESTORES all of Hendrick Motorsports' points from its penalty. Keeps the suspensions and fines.



Appeals Panel *agreed* Hendrick violated the rules, but still reduced the penalty anyway. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 29, 2023

The No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams will have 100 owners points and playoff points restored. The $100,000 fines, however, were upheld. The $400,000 fine for Hendrick is the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history. It surpassed Michael Waltrip Racing’s $300,000 fine from 2013. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman will receive the same points back from the initial reduction, per NASCAR’s release.

In addition, No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels, the No. 9’s Alan Gustafson, the No. 24’s Rudy Fugle and the No. 48’s Blake Harris are eligible to return to the pit box for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16. Each crew chief received a four-race suspension in the initial punishment.

Team owner Rick Hendrick issued a statement on the Appeals Panel’s decision.

“We are grateful to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel for their time and attention,” Hendrick said. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty. It validated our concerns regarding unclear communication and other issues we raised. We look forward to focusing on the rest of our season, beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond.”

Team Hendrick Issued Massive Punishment After NASCAR Discovers Unapproved Parts

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers from all four cars prior to the March 10 practice at Phoenix. NASCAR allowed the cars to practice before taking the parts back to R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further examination. Hendrick replaced the louvers after the practice session. All four cars took part in the United Rentals Work United 500.

Byron raced his No. 24 to victory lane — his second consecutive victory at the time. Hendrick Motorsports made the decision to appeal soon after the punishment came down.

“On Friday at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR identified louvers on our race cars during a voluntary inspection 35 minutes after the opening of the garage and prior to on-track activity,” Hendrick said in a press release. “NASCAR took possession of the parts approximately four hours later with no prior communication. The situation had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying session or Sunday’s race.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties. We have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts.”