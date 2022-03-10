NASCAR: Aric Almirola Looks to Retire in Style

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola looks to retire in style. Heck, he’s off to one whale of a start in this year’s Cup Series season. Almirola has been piling up some top-tier finishes through the first three races. He looks to keep the streak alive on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. But Aric Almirola looks to retire in style after his career comes to an end. When will that be? After this very season. He’s really going great at the moment.

Almirola added another Top 10 finish in the Pennzoil 400. With the Ruoff Mortgage 500 taking place on Sunday, he’ll look to make it four in a row. So, he did announce that this would be it for his racing career. Aric Almirola is going to focus full-time on his family.

NASCAR Driver Aric Almirola Finished Sixth at Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, he rallied from mid-race leg numbness and poor track position. He notched a sixth-place finish to improve his average finish this season to a 5.7 mark. That is with an average start of 29.7. Almirola gives credit to new Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Drew Blickensderfer for a new culture on the team. We get more from Sportscasting.

“We fight,” Almirola said after his NASCAR run in the Pennzoil 400. “That‘s the beauty of this race team. This team has so much fight in it and so much grit that it‘s a lot of fun to race with these guys. It‘s a lot of fun when you run up front.” That numbness problem hit his legs at Lap 154 last Sunday. NASCAR driver Aric Almirola still looks to retire in fashion this year. He said that his Next Gen car’s vibration of the seat and pedals caused discomfort. Tyler Reddick also complained of numbness the past two weeks. NASCAR and team officials are reportedly going to investigate contributing factors.

Almirola Does Not Want Many Changes To His Car

Interior alterations are possible. But Aric Almirola does not want to change much at all in his car. Well, his team struggles to find a pace in the first stage. That grows much stronger as the race goes on. Almirola said, “Drew has been doing a great job or making good adjustments throughout the race and just getting the car better and better.”

Analyst and former driver Danica Patrick talked about the Next Gen issues during a FOX Sports broadcast of the Pennzoil 400 last Sunday. Patrick referred back to her own experiences with different cars. “There’s a lot they can do inside a car,” Patrick said. Look for Almirola to try and add another Top 10 finish this weekend.