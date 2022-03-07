NASCAR: Aric Almirola Reflects on ‘Fun’ Start to the Season After Series of Impressive Finishes

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola is having fun as the Cup Series season is now underway. He’s managed to post some impressive finishes. Yes, it is still early in the season for NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Aric Almirola recorded his third Top 10 finish on Sunday at the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’s also has had a hand in keeping a rather interesting streak still alive. But that No. 10 Ford roared to a sixth-place finish. What has it been like for him? He talked about it.

At A Glance

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola is having fun on the Cup Series scene.

Almirola notched his third straight Top 10 finish in three races this season.

He managed to finish sixth on Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Almirola has played a role in continuing an interesting record.

NASCAR Driver Aric Almirola Is Having Some Kind Of Fun Right Now

Boy did he! Almirola offered some observations on his Twitter account.

“Man what a fun race,” he said. “We spent the first half of the race really trying to figure it out. We were a little bit off on speed, a little bit off on the balances.

“Drew and all these guys just have so much fight in them,” Almirola said. “We kept making adjustments, kept going at it. It is so much fun right now to race with this group of guys.

Almirola Points Toward Team’s Hard Work Leading To Results

“You know, we work hard all the time but when you have the results, it makes it so much more enjoyable,” Aric Almirola said. “It’s such a nice way to start the season with a fifth and two six-place finishes. And, hopefully, we can keep the momentum going here on the West Coast. Phoenix has been a great race track for us. So, we’d love to go there and get a win in our Smithfield Ford Mustang over there. So, all in all, a great day for us.”

Alex Bowman scored the win in a right, last-lap nudge over teammate Kyle Larson. That marked another win for Hendrick Motorsports as Larson took the checkered flag last week in Fontana, Calif. Like Almirola said, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads over to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Speaking of him and that record, well, it appears that NASCAR has not had the same Top 10 finishers before. And we’re talking about through the Cup Series’ first two races since 1973. With his two finishes at Daytona and Fontana, Almirola kept that streak alive. That’s a pretty long record to have a part in but the driver does. He’ll be retiring after this season as well.