NASCAR: Aric Almirola Takes the Pole at Bristol Motor Speedway Ahead of Bass Pro Shops Night Race

We just might have another NASCAR Playoffs spoiler on our hands as Aric Almirola takes the pole in qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Ford Mustangs were fast all afternoon and they might have showed a bit of what is to come tomorrow night. The Bristol Night Race is always a great time and with elimination on the table, the racing is going to be physical and intense.

Aric Almirola has had some good runs this season. However, he plans on trying to play spoiler on Saturday night to get his first win of the season. If he does, that would mean playoff drivers would be fully blocked from any of the auto qualifying spots in the Round of 16.

Aric Almirola Takes the Pole

Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace already did it at Darlington and Kansas. Let’s see if Amirola can keep this speed going for tomorrow.

So, we learned a few things about the cars ahead of the Bristol Night Race. These Next Gen cars have been on the dirt, but this is the first time they will touch pavement at this venue. The Fords, starting with Almirola and going through Chase Briscoe and a couple of others, are really looking good.

After his qualifying laps, Aric Almirola had a lap time of 14.946 seconds. In the first group, there were a lot of 15.3X or 15.4X second laps. However, that second group came out and started moving. Then, as the final qualifying round was being run – Almirola opened it up and let it rip.

Bristol Night Race – What to Expect

So, looking at the starting lineup, we have two Fords on the front row. Next to Aric Almirola is going to be Chase Briscoe. Down in 6th position to start is Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick follows behind him as well. Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski put six Fords in the top 10 for tomorrow’s start.

Outside of that, both Toyota and Chevy had two cars apiece. This is going to be an interesting race. Aric Almirola and Briscoe were both super fast in qualifying. However, it might be Almirola playing the third spoiler of the postseason – leaving four drivers thinking “what if?” when they are eliminated from the playoffs.