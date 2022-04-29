NASCAR at Dover: Time, Channel, Everything to Know About How To Watch Sunday’s Duramax Drydene 400

This weekend is another exciting one and that’s why you need to know how to watch NASCAR at Dover this Sunday, May 1. The season has just passed the 10th race of the year and that means drivers are thinking about the future more and more. Will some of the teams in the middle of the pack respond? It’s hard to say, but Dover is another track that will test the talent in this field.

Of course, the Monster Mile is going to present its own challenges. Those Next Gen cars have never run on the track competitively and that should be fun to see for the first time.

How to Watch NASCAR at Dover

When: 3:00 PM Sunday, May 1

3:00 PM Sunday, May 1 TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Qualifying will take place on Saturday before noon also on FS1

Last spring, Alex Bowman was the man that took the win at Dover. He collected his second win at the track ever and was well on his way to having a great season. Now, this year, he is poised to have an even better year it seems. So, why wouldn’t he be a favorite at a historic venue like this?

A massive wreck cleared the way last year for Bowman. A literal pile-up in fact. The Hendrick Motorsports team absolutely dominated finishing 1-4 in that race. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron finished up in that order. The Chevy teams showed out and performed very well on the track last year.

However, that was last year. This is this season. A new car, some more parity between guys, and an even playing field that the young guys have taken advantage of. Bowman could very well win this race again this season. But, there are guys like Larson. Or even a Joey Logano that is going to have his eyes on this race this weekend. Picking up a win here would be massive for a handful of playoff contenders.

So, all eyes will be on Dover this weekend. That mile-long track is going to chew some drivers up and spit them out. Who is going to find themselves safely on the other end of things, vying for a win as this race comes to a close?

Dover Weekend Will be Full of Surprises

Of course, there are other reasons to keep your eyes on Dover this weekend. NASCAR is going to put on a show with the Xfinity Series and Cup Series both racing. Don’t forget about the ARCA Menard’s East Series. That is full of great drivers, and likely some future stars of NASCAR. Fans have a lot of racing to keep up with if that’s what they want to do with their weekend.