NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway Is Giving Away Free Tickets

Guess what, NASCAR fans? Atlanta Motor Speedway is giving away free tickets to educators. What a kind gesture to do this. It is a way that Atlanta Motor Speedway is saying thank you to those school employees in the Henry County (Ga.) school district. These NASCAR tickets will be for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 that’s coming up on March 20. All Henry county teachers and school employees are indeed eligible to receive the tickets. It will be at no cost to them.

“We’re extremely thankful for the work educators put in to help the children of our community grow, and never has that been more true than the last two years,” Brandon Hutchison, Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager, said.

“All members of the Henry County school system have worked so hard and overcome so much, this offer is our way of showing our appreciation to them. Thank you for all you do for the children in this community.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway Gives Away Free Tickets To School Employees

Now, for the NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, school employees who take advantage of the ticket offer have a chance at a whale of a day. See, they can take part in activities and shows to see in the Fan Zone. They even get to be a part of the Travis Denning pre-race concert.

Let’s not forget the 500 miles of NASCAR drivers going full blast. It’ll be a fantastic day at Atlanta Motor Speedway. We get more about it from the Henry Herald. “Henry County Schools is so fortunate to have incredible partners who celebrate our students and recognize the important role our employees play in educating the leaders of tomorrow,” said Mary Elizabeth Davis, superintendent of Henry County Schools. “Atlanta Motor Speedway continues to pour into our school district as shown with this latest act of generosity for our exceptional employees.”

As part of the Atlanta spring NASCAR weekend, fans and drivers can all get ready for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. It’ll be another slobberknocker of a Cup Series race.

But the season already is underway. Before they get to “Hot-Lanta,” NASCAR drivers are going to be out and about. This coming Sunday, they wrap up a southwestern states swing at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. One of the storylines there will be to see if Aric Almirola can get another Top 10 finish. He has been off to a red-hot start this season and we will have to see if he can keep it going. But it will be definitely something to watch and maybe there will be a different winner for the checkered flag.