NASCAR: Austin Dillon Calls Out Ross Chastain Following Massive Wreck in the Quaker State 400

Leave it to NASCAR to give us a good bit of drama. Following a big pileup in Stage 2 of the Quaker State 400, Austin Dillon had words. More specifically, he had words for Ross Chastain. It has been a topic this season in the Cup Series. While Chastain has had a great season with two wins and nine top-five finishes, he has a bad habit of driving into the back of other cars. Not maliciously, but it’s happened.

Chastain was the target of some scorn from NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin earlier this season. Is he to blame for the incident that happened today? I’m not going to say one way or another, but if Dillon is the judge, then the answer is yes. Check out what the No. 3 driver and star of Life in the Fast Lane had to say.

"When you've got guys like (Ross Chastain) wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy."



“Looked like we were just a casualty of Ross Chastain again,” Austin Dillon said. “When you’ve got guys like him wrecking half the field, you might as well take a different strategy.” Those are some harsh words.

Also involved in that wreck were Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, and more. It is not going to help the Trackhouse Racing driver’s public polling numbers among his fellow drivers – that’s for sure.

Wrecks like this happen, and driving on this newly-reworked track is not as easy as it appears. Superspeedway racing on a track that isn’t quite two miles long is exciting and fun to watch, but it also leads to some wild moments like this. NASCAR has made this the first repeat venue of the season for the Next Gen era. Let’s see if they’ve learned anything from that early-season race.

Austin Dillon and Others Wrecked in Stage 2

This race looked like it was going to be the Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney show, just like the top of the points standings. However, the wreck that Chastain may or may not have caused – depending on if you ask Austin Dillon or not – cleared things out and forced a caution and a pit stop. That lets other drivers take advantage. We saw William Byron and Tyler Reddick battle for a while throughout the second stage, and Harrison Burton was also in the mix.

However, those top drivers are still driving hard. So, don’t count out Chase Elliott and a driver like Alex Bowman. This race gave us a wild journey last time out. The Quaker State 400 has already given us some good drama early on. Let’s see how this one finishes up. We might get a surprise or two before it’s all said and done.

