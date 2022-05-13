NASCAR’s Austin Dillon Launching TV Series ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ on USA Network

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon is getting his own TV series! The No. 3 driver made the announcement with USA Network. There have been reality shows based around NASCAR personalities in the past. So, Life in the Fast Lane is going to give an inside look at Dillon’s life along with some others along the way. Some are excited, others are not. However, it should be interesting, that’s for sure.

The announcement showed a graphic for the upcoming series. It shows Dillon with his wife, Whitney. Also featured in the show are the driver’s best friend and jackman on his pit crew, Paul Swan, and his wife, Mariel. Whitney and Mariel have been featured on Racing Wives in the past.

Start your engines! Austin Dillon's #LifeInTheFastLane is bringing you all of the thrills of the NASCAR life, on and off the track. Catch the premiere June 23rd at 9:30/8:30c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Yx6ImvssZe — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) May 13, 2022

This is the time of year when new shows are announced all over network television. Lists are trimmed, decisions are made, and new shows hit the scene. Austin Dillon’s new TV series is coming to your screens this summer, June 23. A few days later, the NASCAR Cup Series will be on NBC down at the Ally 400 in Nashville. So, expect to see that show promoted quite a bit.

This ties the USA network and NASCAR closer together. After the show premieres, USA Network is set to host four straight Cup Series races. That includes Road America, Atlanta, New Hampshire, and Pocono.

Austin Dillon Gets New TV Series, Do Fans Care?

A quick glance through social media will give you a mixed bag of results. Look, if you like Austin Dillon, the TV series is for you. Plain and simple. If you don’t like No. 3, then maybe it’s not for you. However, I have a feeling NASCAR fans will tune into this show more than folks think.

After the announcement was made, a few fans gave their takes. They ranged from, “Awesome,” to “Who cares?” However, anything that gives fans a deeper look into the life of a driver will pull eyes to it. So, Outsiders, are we excited about this news?