NASCAR: Austin Dillon Looking Forward to Teaming Up With Kyle Busch in 2023

One of the biggest moments off the track this NASCAR season was Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon is excited. While Dillon enjoyed having Tyler Reddick as a teammate and gives him credit for helping change the culture at RCR, having the two-time champion on his team is another thing.

When Austin Dillon looks ahead to next season, it’s clear that there are changes. Busch will be in the No. 8, and Reddick will be moving on to 23XI Racing. Having a two-time Cup Series champion in the garage is going to be insanely valuable. Busch’s 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing came to an end at Phoenix, and he’s already getting on his new team about 2023.

“He is already wearing everybody out about, ‘hey, we’ve got to be ready to go,'” Dillon said, via NASCAR.com. “So that fire is definitely there, and that’s what you want to see.”

Now that Austin Dillon has a new teammate, what changes will happen if any? How well will Busch and the No. 3 work together? Those are all questions that will be answered starting in February next year.

Austin Dillon Appreciates Tyler Reddick

Although from the outside looking in the departure seemed a little shaky at times, Austin Dillon is happy with the work he and Tyler Reddick did together at RCR. They won’t be teammates any longer, but there was something that Reddick brought to Richard Childress that helped the entire organization, beyond wins.

“I mean, he was a great teammate throughout, brought speed instantly, a new mentality to the track for RCR. I feel like it was big. He’s just got a lot of good things that came with having him as a teammate,” Dillon said. “We worked well together. … So yeah, he was a great part of our organization for the time he’s been here, and we’ve got a good friendship and hopefully, he has a good career ahead of him where he’s going, and I’m happy for him.”

NASCAR will look different next season with these team changes. It isn’t often you see moves like this made in the same season. However, the Cup Series field constantly changes. Teams are always looking for the next best thing, the next best driver, to put in their cars.

Austin Dillon is grateful for the past and excited for the future.